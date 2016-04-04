SBS Filipino

No Asylum Seeker Children Remain in Onshore Detention

Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton Source: AAP

Published 4 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Santilla Chingaipe, Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

The federal government has confirmed that all the children that were being housed in detention facilities on the mainland in Australia have been released. Image: Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton (AAP)

Although refugee advocates have welcomed the news, some say the future of these children still remains uncertain.

 

 

 

 

