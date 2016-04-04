No Asylum Seeker Children Remain in Onshore Detention

Although refugee advocates have welcomed the news, some say the future of these children still remains uncertain.
Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton Source: AAP
Published 4 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Santilla Chingaipe, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has confirmed that all the children that were being housed in detention facilities on the mainland in Australia have been released. Image: Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton (AAP)
Available in other languages
