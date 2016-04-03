SBS Filipino

No COAG Support for Coalition Income Tax Proposal

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_484081.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 April 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

State and territory leaders have rejected a coalition plan to let them raise income tax, while taking over funding of public hospitals and schools. Image: PM Malcolm Turnbull has failed to secure leaders support for changes to the way income tax is levied.(AAP)

Published 3 April 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Along with tax, health and education were also high on the agenda at the Council of Australian Governments, or COAG meeting last Friday

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January