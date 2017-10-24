No deliberate breach of law says Commonwealth Bank CEO

Catherine Livingstone's comments, to a parliamentary inquiry, come as the bank faces massive fines for breaches of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws
Source: AAP
Published 24 October 2017 at 12:42pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 12:50pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The chairman of the Commonwealth Bank says there will be consequences for staff found guilty of serious misconduct. Image: Commonwealth Bank chairperson Catherine Livinstone and CEO Ian Narev at Parliament House Friday 20th October 2017 (AAP)
Published 24 October 2017 at 12:42pm, updated 24 October 2017 at 12:50pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share