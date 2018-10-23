No fare hike in Cebu

1350 candidates file Certificates of Candidacy in Cebu; Health department worries about measles outbreak; Busy bus terminals expected during All Soul's day break; Jeepney fare hike doesn't include Cebu, LTFRB explains as Cebu City government plans to install dashboard cameras in jeepney; and dogs to be microchipped
Published 23 October 2018 at 2:20pm, updated 23 October 2018 at 2:41pm
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar
