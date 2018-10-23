SBS Filipino

No fare hike in Cebu

SBS Filipino

Cebu Jeepneys

Source: Nick Melgar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2018 at 2:20pm, updated 23 October 2018 at 2:41pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayan region by Nick Melgar

Published 23 October 2018 at 2:20pm, updated 23 October 2018 at 2:41pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
1350 candidates file Certificates of Candidacy in Cebu; Health department worries about measles outbreak; Busy bus terminals expected during All Soul's day break;  Jeepney fare hike doesn't include Cebu, LTFRB explains as Cebu City government plans to install dashboard cameras in jeepney; and dogs to be microchipped

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom