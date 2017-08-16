'No hope now' -- Manus refugee resettled to PNG now destitute

Other ways to listen 'No hope now' -- Manus refugee resettled to PNG now destitutePlay04:27Other ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.04MB)Published 17 August 2017 at 9:36am, updated 17 August 2017 at 9:38amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages One of the first refugees resettled in Papua New Guinea from the Manus Island detention centre is destitute. Image: Father John Auram (left) and Loghman Sawari (SBS)Published 17 August 2017 at 9:36am, updated 17 August 2017 at 9:38amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesHe has no support services and is suffering from mental and physical sickness in the capital Port Moresby. The Catholic Church has now taken in the young Iranian while he is on bail over a fake-passport charge. Share