'No hope now' -- Manus refugee resettled to PNG now destitute

Published 17 August 2017 at 9:36am, updated 17 August 2017 at 9:38am
Source: SBS
One of the first refugees resettled in Papua New Guinea from the Manus Island detention centre is destitute. Image: Father John Auram (left) and Loghman Sawari (SBS)

He has no support services and is suffering from mental and physical sickness in the capital Port Moresby.

The Catholic Church has now taken in the young Iranian while he is on bail over a fake-passport charge.





