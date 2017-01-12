No plot to oust Duterte: Nicolas-Lewis

Louie Tolentino of SBS FIlipino Radio has interviewed the lawyer from her New York offices to verify these allegations. The Filipino program has sought the comment of Presidential Communications Office. We have yet to receive a reply.
Published 12 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 2:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Philippine news have featured prominent Filipino-American lawyer and millionaire Loida Nicolas-Lewis as being behind the alleged plot to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from office. Photo: Atty. Loida Nicolas-Lewis (Facebook)
Published 12 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 2:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share