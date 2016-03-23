No Rice Shortage, yet: NFA

Alert civilians helped foil another bombing attempt in Datu Unsay, Maguindanao; The Commission on Elections has listed five municipalities and a city in Region 10 as potential election watchlist areas or hotspots for May elections; At least 50 families in Zamboanga City lost their homes in a huge fire; The National Food Authority allayed fears of a possible rice shortage in Mindanao in the wake of the significant drop in palay harvests; The Philippine Army honored two soldiers and a police officer assigned in Sarangani for their contributions to the governments peacekeeping efforts in the province.



















