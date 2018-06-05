SBS Filipino

Non-believers increasingly seek spirituality outside formal religions

SBS Filipino

Meditation can be a path to spirituality

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2018 at 11:54am, updated 7 June 2018 at 11:17am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The latest census showed nearly a third of Australians do not follow a religion. Image: Meditation can be a path to spirituality (SBS)

Published 5 June 2018 at 11:54am, updated 7 June 2018 at 11:17am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But among the non-believers, increasing numbers are seeking spirituality elsewhere.

Whether through meditation or other alternative practices, people are adapting to meet their own spiritual needs outside formal religions.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom