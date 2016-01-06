North Korean H-bomb Claims Rock Friends, Foes

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen North Korean H-bomb Claims Rock Friends, FoesPlay05:52SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.69MB)Published 7 January 2016 at 10:26am, updated 7 January 2016 at 3:24pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages International condemnation has followed North Korea's claim it has successfully tested a hydrogen, or "H," bomb. Image: Ban Ki-moon blasts North Korean tests (AAP)Published 7 January 2016 at 10:26am, updated 7 January 2016 at 3:24pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIf confirmed, such a test would mark a major upgrade in North Korea's capabilities. But there are questions about the claim. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January