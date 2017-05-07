SBS Filipino

Not a citizen, not a job

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_679404.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2017 at 9:16am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Canadian doctor due to begin a new job in a government department this week has been told she is no longer eligible for the position because she is not an Australian citizen.Image: Dr Pam Rana (SBS)

Published 8 May 2017 at 9:16am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The move comes as thousands of 457 visa holders across Australia face uncertain futures with new regulations coming into effect.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul