Not afraid to be the face of change: the women shaking up Aussie Rules

AFL

Cecile Saidi, Adelaide Crows' multicultural liaison officer Source: SBS

Published 30 June 2018 at 1:06pm, updated 30 June 2018 at 1:46pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

AFL clubs are increasingly trying to attract young women into the sport.

But for some girls there are extra barriers – including convincing their families it’s okay to play.

