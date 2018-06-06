Not all breast cancer patients need chemo, major study finds

Chemotherapy treatment Source: AAP
Published 6 June 2018 at 4:37pm, updated 6 June 2018 at 4:40pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Two-thirds of women with the most common form of breast cancer may not need chemotherapy. That's the conclusion reached from a major trial, involving a common genetic test. Doctors say using the test to analyse early-stage tumours will help identify those that can be treated with surgery and hormone therapy alone
