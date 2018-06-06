SBS Filipino

Not all breast cancer patients need chemo, major study finds

SBS Filipino

Chemotherapy drugs being administered to a patient

Chemotherapy treatment Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2018 at 4:37pm, updated 6 June 2018 at 4:40pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two-thirds of women with the most common form of breast cancer may not need chemotherapy. That's the conclusion reached from a major trial, involving a common genetic test. Doctors say using the test to analyse early-stage tumours will help identify those that can be treated with surgery and hormone therapy alone

Published 6 June 2018 at 4:37pm, updated 6 June 2018 at 4:40pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom