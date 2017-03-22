Not such a super idea: Paul Keating

There is speculation the government could introduce the measure in the May Budget as part of attempts to make housing more affordable.
Former Prime Minister Paul Keating says it would be scandalous and irresponsible to allow people to access their superannuation for a home deposit. Image: A house under construction in Sydney (AAP)
