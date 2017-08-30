'Not we who are the savages': call to repeal NT Intervention

SBS Filipino

Published 31 August 2017 at 9:51am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Indigenous elders are meeting in Melbourne (Mon) to launch a collaborative statement to the Federal Government calling for the immediate repeal of the Northern Territory Intervention. Image: Rosalie Kunoth-Monks, OAM (AAP)

A decade since the intervention began, elders say the policy has done more harm than good.

 





