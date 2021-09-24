Not yet ready: Unvaccinated residents wanted to wait it out a bit

Highlights
- Unvaccinated residents of NSW and Victoria will not be able to visit family and friends, dine out, travel and go to the hairdresser, gym or football matches.
- Several people who chooses not to get vaccinated said they resent being grouped with so-called “anti-vaxxers.”
- Some are worried about possible long-term negative side effects and would rather take their chances while others don’t want to take the vaccine but will be forced to do so if mandated by Universities and workplaces.
