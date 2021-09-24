SBS Filipino

Not yet ready: Unvaccinated residents wanted to wait it out a bit

A nurse prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Belmore Medical GP in the suburb of Belmore, Sydney, Saturday, 28 August, 2021.

A nurse prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Belmore Medical GP in the suburb of Belmore, Sydney, Saturday, 28 August, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 24 September 2021 at 9:21pm, updated 28 October 2021 at 8:08pm
Presented by TJ Correa
Unvaccinated residents will miss out under the roadmap out of lockdown announced by NSW and Victoria but a number of people are still hesitant to get the jab and wanted to wait to see if COVID-19 vaccines were safe.

Highlights
  • Unvaccinated residents of NSW and Victoria will not be able to visit family and friends, dine out, travel and go to the hairdresser, gym or football matches.
  • Several people who chooses not to get vaccinated said they resent being grouped with so-called “anti-vaxxers.”
  • Some are worried about possible long-term negative side effects and would rather take their chances while others don’t want to take the vaccine but will be forced to do so if mandated by Universities and workplaces.
 

 

