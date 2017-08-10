It's announcement has been made during National Homelessness Week.
NSW announces law change to move homeless from CBD in National Homelessness Week
Published 10 August 2017 at 11:51am
Source: SBS
The New South Wales government says it will urgently move to change laws to allow the removal of a tent city for homeless people in Sydney's CBD Image: Homeless and displaced people shelter in tents scattered throughout Martin Place in Sydney's CBD (AAP)
