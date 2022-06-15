SBS Filipino

NSW boosts funding for multicultural communities

SBS Filipino

NSW multicultural community

NSW Premier Dominic Perrotet and stakeholders at the funding launch. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2022 at 10:54am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The New South Wales Government has announced a $28 million funding boost for the state's multicultural communities.

Published 15 June 2022 at 10:54am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The NSW Government has allocated an extra $28 million for multicultural services over two years.
  • The package includes $16 million to increase translation services for government and community messaging; $10 million will go to supporting festivals and cultural events, while there'll be $2 million for community and religious engagement.
  • A new Religious Communities Advisory Council will also be established in NSW. It is in response to the critical role multicultural and faith communities have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
NSW boosts funding for multicultural communities image

Dagdag na pondo para suportahan ang mga multikultural na komunidad ng NSW

SBS Filipino

15/06/202206:35


Advertisement
 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget