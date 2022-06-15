NSW boosts funding for multicultural communities

Highlights The NSW Government has allocated an extra $28 million for multicultural services over two years.

The package includes $16 million to increase translation services for government and community messaging; $10 million will go to supporting festivals and cultural events, while there'll be $2 million for community and religious engagement.

A new Religious Communities Advisory Council will also be established in NSW. It is in response to the critical role multicultural and faith communities have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

