NSW boosts funding for multicultural communities

- The NSW Government has allocated an extra $28 million for multicultural services over two years.
- The package includes $16 million to increase translation services for government and community messaging; $10 million will go to supporting festivals and cultural events, while there'll be $2 million for community and religious engagement.
- A new Religious Communities Advisory Council will also be established in NSW. It is in response to the critical role multicultural and faith communities have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dagdag na pondo para suportahan ang mga multikultural na komunidad ng NSW
SBS Filipino
15/06/202206:35
