NSW Greens call for urgent pokies harm minimisation

Published 25 August 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 4:48pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
New data reveals the top 25 New South Wales hotels making the most profit from poker machines are making over $250 million dollars per year. Critics say poker machines are designed to target vulnerable people and communities, and are calling for better regulation

Image: A man playing the poker machines in a Sydney club (AAP)

