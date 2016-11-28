NSW minister challenges federal government on negative gearing

New South Wales Planning Minister, Rob Stokes, has warned the great Australian dream of home ownership would be under threat if tax rules aren't changed.
Published 28 November 2016 at 2:11pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 2:23pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The debate over negative gearing has flared up again, with a senior New South Wales Liberal party politician breaking ranks with the federal government by suggesting the policy should be revisited. Image: A house under construction in Sydney (AAP)
