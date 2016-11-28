SBS Filipino

NSW minister challenges federal government on negative gearing

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_593136.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2016 at 2:11pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 2:23pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The debate over negative gearing has flared up again, with a senior New South Wales Liberal party politician breaking ranks with the federal government by suggesting the policy should be revisited. Image: A house under construction in Sydney (AAP)

Published 28 November 2016 at 2:11pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 2:23pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New South Wales Planning Minister, Rob Stokes, has warned the great Australian dream of home ownership would be under threat if tax rules aren't changed.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels