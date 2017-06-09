SBS Filipino

NSW, Vic talk tough on security measures

Published 10 June 2017 at 9:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:54am
By Uma Rishi, John Hayes Bell
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The governments of Australia's two most populated states are pushing for tough new security measures in the light of recent terror events. Image: New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller (AAP)

New South Wales is looking to legislation which would potentially place rapid-fire weapons in the hands of the riot squad. Meanwhile Victoria wants tighter security in place at airports and a national approach to parole laws.

