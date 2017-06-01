SBS Filipino

NT commission hears of 'new Stolen Generation'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_693019.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2017 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Northern Territory government has been accused of creating another Stolen Generation.Image: Northern Territory man Josh Poulson (AAP)

Published 1 June 2017 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Witnesses at an inquiry into the territory's child welfare system say the continued practice of putting children into non-Indigenous homes is alienating them from their cultural heritage.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul