NT commission hears of 'new Stolen Generation'

Witnesses at an inquiry into the territory's child welfare system say the continued practice of putting children into non-Indigenous homes is alienating them from their cultural heritage.
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Northern Territory government has been accused of creating another Stolen Generation.Image: Northern Territory man Josh Poulson (AAP)
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share