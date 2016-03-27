NT's Search for Pinoy Master Chef

SBS Filipino

Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with Peter Styles Deputy CHief Minister of the Northern Territory, Ministry for Business

Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with Peter Styles Deputy CHief Minister of the Northern Territory, Ministry for Business Source: C. Urbano

Published 27 March 2016 at 11:21am, updated 27 March 2016 at 11:57am
By Maridel Martinez
This April the Northern Territory will be busy looking for a master chef that can cook Filipino dishes using NT's local produce.Maputing Cooking, Australian Chris Urbano tells more. Image: Maputing Cooking Chris Urbano with Peter Styles Deputy Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Ministry for Business (C. Urbano)

vegemite adobo
Vegemite ingredients Source: C. Urbano


