Number of organ donors in Australia has doubled over the past decade

But with a long waiting list for transplants, more people are being urged to register as donors, and now, they can do it online.
A heart transplant operation underway Source: AAP
Published 25 January 2019 at 10:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A record number of Australian lives have been saved by a doubling of organ donors over the past decade.
