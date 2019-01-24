SBS Filipino

Number of organ donors in Australia has doubled over the past decade

A heart transplant operation underway

A heart transplant operation underway

Published 25 January 2019 at 10:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:30pm
By Charlotte Lam, Allan Lee
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A record number of Australian lives have been saved by a doubling of organ donors over the past decade.

But with a long waiting list for transplants, more people are being urged to register as donors, and now, they can do it online.

