Nurse shortage in Davao due to increasing number of Covid-19 patients

Shortage of nurses Source: Getty Images
Published 4 August 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 2:49pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Frontline workers like nurses are getting scarce in hospitals in Davao because of the increasing cases of COVID-19. Davao Region has recorded more than 1300 confirmed cases, with more than 900 cases from Davao City, which is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot in Mindanao.
Published 4 August 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 2:49pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share