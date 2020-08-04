SBS Filipino

Nurse shortage in Davao due to increasing number of Covid-19 patients

Shortage of nurses

Shortage of nurses Source: Getty Images

Published 4 August 2020 at 12:55pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 2:49pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Frontline workers like nurses are getting scarce in hospitals in Davao because of the increasing cases of COVID-19. Davao Region has recorded more than 1300 confirmed cases, with more than 900 cases from Davao City, which is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot in Mindanao.

