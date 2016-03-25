NZ Votes Against Flag Change in Referendum

Preliminary results of the New Zealand referendum indicate the majority of voters want to stay with the traditional flag design. Image: Photo taken in February 2016 shows the current New Zealand flag (R) and the proposed new design flying over a bridge in Auckland. (AAP)
Published 26 March 2016 at 8:26am
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
More than two million people voted in the referendum.