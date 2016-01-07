SBS Filipino

Obama Makes Executive Move on Gun Control

Published 7 January 2016
Available in other languages

United States president Barack Obama has used his executive powers to announce modest gun-control measures the Congress has refused to pass. Image: Barack Obama wipes a tear at press conference (AAP)

In an emotional White House speech, he has called for a sense of national urgency to address gun violence.

 

 

 

 

