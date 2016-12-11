Obesity, overweight levels in Australia reaching alarming levels

The problem is worst in regional centres, with three out of four people in some areas carrying too much weight.
Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
New figures have revealed Australia's obesity epidemic is worsening. More than 11 million people in the country are now officially overweight or obese. Image: Overweight and obesity numbers rising (AAP)
