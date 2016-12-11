SBS Filipino

Obesity, overweight levels in Australia reaching alarming levels

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_599691.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New figures have revealed Australia's obesity epidemic is worsening. More than 11 million people in the country are now officially overweight or obese. Image: Overweight and obesity numbers rising (AAP)

Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The problem is worst in regional centres, with three out of four people in some areas carrying too much weight.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January