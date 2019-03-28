Obesity problems for migrant and indigenous communities

And as this report shows, the problem is hitting particularly hard in migrant and indigenous communities.
Source: AAP
Published 28 March 2019 at 12:32pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 12:41pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report shows the obesity epidemic in Australia is not slowing down.
Published 28 March 2019 at 12:32pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 12:41pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share