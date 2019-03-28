SBS Filipino

Obesity problems for migrant and indigenous communities

SBS Filipino

: On the scales

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2019 at 12:32pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 12:41pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report shows the obesity epidemic in Australia is not slowing down.

Published 28 March 2019 at 12:32pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 12:41pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And as this report shows, the problem is hitting particularly hard in migrant and indigenous communities.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom