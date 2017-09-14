Obesity rates in West Australia on the rise

Among the other news are the budget of the state, campaign of a school girl to wear any outfit, effect of alcohol on children, and attack of magpie on a child.
Published 14 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The number of obese children in Western Australia has increased in the past year. Part of the news sent by Cielo Franklin from Perth. Image: An obese child (AAP)
Published 14 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share