SBS Filipino

OECD report shows some early-childhood concerns for Australia

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_751249.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2017 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report from the OECD* shows Australians are embracing education, especially at a tertiary level, even though most are not willing to go far from home. Image: OECD report shows early-childhood education concerns (AAP)

Published 21 September 2017 at 12:06pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yet, the report comparing OECD nations on education has early-childhood organisations asking why Australia is lagging so far behind in segments involving that sector.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul