OFW Helpline for Filipinos in Australia

Barely three months onto her tour-of-duty to Australia, Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega stresses that advocating for the well-being of Filipino workers overseas is one of the pillars of the Philippine foreign policy.





While host countries like Australia have policies that protect workers in a particular country, the Philippine Ambassador to Australia reiterates that the Philippine Embassy is a strong advocate for the promotion and protection of migrant workers in particular in Australia.





OFW Helpline along with other consular services are available for Filipino migrants in Australia needing assistance.





"We are also in close collaboration with some of our stakeholders including with our consulates and honorary consulates in different parts of Australia," furthers the Ambassador.





