OFW Helpline for Filipinos in Australia

Philippine Ambassador Ma Hellen De La Vega

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma Hellen De La Vega in a December event in Canberra Source: Philippine Embassy in Australia

Published 24 February 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 25 February 2019 at 12:53pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

"Filipinos, in general, are treated well by their host Australian; and most of the issues that Pinoy migrants face are personal in nature - relating to family and few cases relating to domestic violence," but where can Filipino migrants seek assistance when they face such issues?

Barely three months onto her tour-of-duty to Australia, Philippine Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega stresses that advocating for the well-being of Filipino workers overseas is one of the pillars of the Philippine foreign policy. 

While host countries like Australia have policies that protect workers in a particular country, the Philippine Ambassador to Australia reiterates that the
Philippine Embassy
 is a strong advocate for the promotion and protection of migrant workers in particular in Australia.

OFW Helpline along with other consular services are available for Filipino migrants in Australia needing assistance. 

"We are also in close collaboration with some of our stakeholders including with our consulates and honorary consulates in different parts of Australia," furthers the Ambassador.

