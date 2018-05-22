SBS Filipino

Oil exploration starts in Alegria

Published 22 May 2018 at 12:38pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 12:46pm
By Nick Melgar
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu City Hall (Melgar)

President Rodrigo Duterte inaugurates oil production in Alegria; Third-class municipality Tabogon first time to be visited by a president;  Welfare center in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Centre opens in Cebu; public school to open on 4th of June; New modern jeeps to arrive in Cebu; and Council nods bicycle loan.

 

