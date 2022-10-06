Olympian Cate Campbell reveals brush with 'Australia's national cancer'

Highlights
- The risk of melanoma is increased through exposure to UV radiation from the sun.
- According to Melanoma Institute Australia 1 Australian is diagnosed with melanoma in every 30 minutes.
- Melanoma can be prevented and curable.
According to Melanoma Institute Australia, the country has the highest rate of melanoma in the world with more than 15,000 new cases of invasive melanoma diagnosed every year.
The information in this report is a guide only. For additional advice tailored to your problem or situation, it is best to consult your doctor.