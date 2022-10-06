SBS Filipino

Olympian Cate Campbell reveals brush with 'Australia's national cancer'

Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer and melanoma

Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer and melanoma survivor Cate Campbell addresses the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 6 October 2022 at 10:43pm, updated 4 hours ago at 10:46pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador
Melanoma is the third most common cancer affecting men and women in Australia. Cancer patients want influencers to stop promoting tanning.

Highlights
  • The risk of melanoma is increased through exposure to UV radiation from the sun.
  • According to Melanoma Institute Australia 1 Australian is diagnosed with melanoma in every 30 minutes.
  • Melanoma can be prevented and curable.
According to Melanoma Institute Australia, the country has the highest rate of melanoma in the world with more than 15,000 new cases of invasive melanoma diagnosed every year.

The information in this report is a guide only. For additional advice tailored to your problem or situation, it is best to consult your doctor.
