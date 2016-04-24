SBS Filipino

Olympic Dream Comes True for Ivan Popov

Ivan Popov

Ivan Popov Source: Getty Images

Published 25 April 2016
By Abby Dinham
Russia-born wrestler Ivan Popov moved to Australia in 2003 with the dream of representing his adopted country at the Olympics. Image: Ivan Popov (Getty Image)

In four months' time that dream will come true.

 

The Commonwealth Games Gold medallist is back in top form, and setting his sights on winning Australia's first Olympic wrestling gold medal.

 





