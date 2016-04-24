Olympic Dream Comes True for Ivan Popov

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Olympic Dream Comes True for Ivan PopovPlay03:54SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Ivan Popov Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.79MB)Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Russia-born wrestler Ivan Popov moved to Australia in 2003 with the dream of representing his adopted country at the Olympics. Image: Ivan Popov (Getty Image)Published 25 April 2016 at 7:01amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIn four months' time that dream will come true. The Commonwealth Games Gold medallist is back in top form, and setting his sights on winning Australia's first Olympic wrestling gold medal. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January