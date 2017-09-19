Olympics' worst-kept secret revealed

But the announcement the two cities will both host their third games has come against the backdrop of more corruption and cost concerns surrounding the Olympic movement.
Published 19 September 2017 at 12:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Paris and Los Angeles have been officially named as the sites for the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympic Games. Image: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (c) speaks with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in Peru (AAP)
Published 19 September 2017 at 12:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share