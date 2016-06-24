Ome and his stories inspired by real life captured on film

Published 24 June 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 3:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As a child, Romoualdo Avellanosa loved watching films, as an adult he wrote stories inspired by real life. One day, he read a script written by his favorite author, Lualhati Bautista and discovered that he too can write a screenplay His latest story, Kute' is part of this year's World Premieres Festival, Philippines which screens end of June. Photo: Romoualdo Avellanosa, SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
