SBS Filipino

Ome and his stories inspired by real life captured on film

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_513924.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 3:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As a child, Romoualdo Avellanosa loved watching films, as an adult he wrote stories inspired by real life. One day, he read a script written by his favorite author, Lualhati Bautista and discovered that he too can write a screenplay His latest story, Kute' is part of this year's World Premieres Festival, Philippines which screens end of June. Photo: Romoualdo Avellanosa, SBS Studios, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

Published 24 June 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 3:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January