SBS Filipino

On ATAR day for many, message is ATAR isn't everything

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_602665.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Brianna Roberts, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks, or ATARs are out for high-school students around Australia. Image: A student taking an exam (AAP)

Published 17 December 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Brianna Roberts, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But while a high score opens up options for university studies, graduating students are being reminded it is not the only pathway.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January