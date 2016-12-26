One Australian doctor may soon retire in the Philippines

Gynecologist Dr Richard Reid, who is retiring from work by the end of 2016, will be frequently traveling to the Philippines soon. He shares his plans after retirement.
Dr. Richard Reid Source: A. Violata
Published 26 December 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 12:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
His love of the calm sea and tropical weather may be the reasons why this doctor is choosing the Philippines as one of his retirement places. Image: Dr. Richard Reid (A. Violata)
