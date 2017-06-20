One dead, several injured in another London attack

Published 20 June 2017 at 11:41am
By Uma Rishi
British police say an incident near a London mosque is being investigated as a terrorist attack. Image: A forensics officer leaves the scene in London (AAP)

British authorities have confirmed one death and say 10 other people have been injured after a van hit people outside a place of worship in Finsbury Park in the city's north.

