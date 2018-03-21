One gay couple's adoption story

Brendan and Paul Upcroft Source: SBS
Published 21 March 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Last week, the Northern Territory became the last of Australia's states and territories to let gay couples adopt. That put back in the headlines the stories of same-sex couples like a regional New South Wales pair, Paul and Brendan Upcroft. They decided early in their relationship that they wanted to have a family, a dream they have achieved, firstly, through fostering and, finally, through adoption.
