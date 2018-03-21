SBS Filipino

One gay couple's adoption story

SBS Filipino

Upcroft

Brendan and Paul Upcroft Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 March 2018 at 4:48pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Last week, the Northern Territory became the last of Australia's states and territories to let gay couples adopt. That put back in the headlines the stories of same-sex couples like a regional New South Wales pair, Paul and Brendan Upcroft. They decided early in their relationship that they wanted to have a family, a dream they have achieved, firstly, through fostering and, finally, through adoption.

Published 21 March 2018 at 4:48pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul