One in six women in Australia victim of violence from a partner

In Australia one in six women are victims of violence from partner: report

Domestic-violence report sizes up the issue

Published 28 February 2018 at 3:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
An estimated one in six Australian women is a victim of physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner, while, for men, the figure is one in 16. The latest statistics come from the first comprehensive report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare looking at sexual, family and domestic violence in Australia.

