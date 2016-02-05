SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen One in three Syrian children 'developing mental disorder’Play03:10SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.46MB)Published 5 February 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:35pmBy Luke WatersSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Of the 13 million Syrian people in need of humanitarian assistance, it's estimated 6 million are children. Image: Smiles are rare for most displaced Syrian children (SBS)Published 5 February 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:35pmBy Luke WatersSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesWhile much focus has been on those fleeing the war-ravaged country, there are 8 million internally displaced and unable to leave.SBS visited Syria under government supervision and explored how the country is coping with the crisis. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January