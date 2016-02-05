SBS Filipino

One in three Syrian children 'developing mental disorder’

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471286.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:35pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Of the 13 million Syrian people in need of humanitarian assistance, it's estimated 6 million are children. Image: Smiles are rare for most displaced Syrian children (SBS)

Published 5 February 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 7:35pm
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While much focus has been on those fleeing the war-ravaged country, there are 8 million internally displaced and unable to leave.

SBS visited Syria under government supervision and explored how the country is coping with the crisis.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January