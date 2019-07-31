One Nation plebiscite push fails dismally

Senator Malcolm Roberts and Senator Pauline Hanson during proceedings to mark the start of the 46th Parliament Source: SBS
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has failed in her bid to hold a plebiscite on Australia's immigration levels at the next election. Her plan attracted damning criticism from both major parties and secured just two votes in Senate.
