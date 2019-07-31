SBS Filipino

One Nation plebiscite push fails dismally

SBS Filipino

file photo at Parliament House in Canberra

Senator Malcolm Roberts and Senator Pauline Hanson during proceedings to mark the start of the 46th Parliament Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2019 at 2:20pm, updated 31 July 2019 at 2:28pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has failed in her bid to hold a plebiscite on Australia's immigration levels at the next election. Her plan attracted damning criticism from both major parties and secured just two votes in Senate.

Published 31 July 2019 at 2:20pm, updated 31 July 2019 at 2:28pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom