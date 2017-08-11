Senator Roberts has come under renewed pressure after news site Buzzfeed produced evidence that Malcom Roberts signed a form when he was 19 years old declaring he was a British citizen.
One Nation refers its senator to High Court over citizenship status
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says she is asking the High Court to decide whether Malcolm Roberts was a dual British and Australian citizen when he nominated for parliament. Image: One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts (AAP)
