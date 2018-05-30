One year after, search for missing relatives continue in Marawi

In this photo taken on April 2, 2018, (L-R) Alma Tome, Evelyn Powao, and Melgie Powao, whose husbands are still missing one year after the Marawi siege, Source: Ted Aljibe-AFP-Getty Images
Published 30 May 2018 at 5:37pm, updated 30 May 2018 at 7:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hundreds of relatives continue their search for missing loved while many bodies remain unidentified and waiting to be found. We talk to Lany Dela Cruz from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Published 30 May 2018 at 5:37pm, updated 30 May 2018 at 7:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share