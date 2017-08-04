Online and credit card fraud on the rise in Australia

site_197_Filipino_727629.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2017 at 9:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi, John Hayes Bell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Over the past five years, online and credit card fraud in Australia has more than doubled. Image: File image of a credit card (AAP)

Published 5 August 2017 at 9:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Sunil Awasthi, John Hayes Bell
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In 2016 alone, Australians online were defrauded over $530 million, raising questions of what can be done to stop it.

 





Share