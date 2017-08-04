In 2016 alone, Australians online were defrauded over $530 million, raising questions of what can be done to stop it.
Online and credit card fraud on the rise in Australia
Published 5 August 2017
By Sunil Awasthi, John Hayes Bell
Over the past five years, online and credit card fraud in Australia has more than doubled.
