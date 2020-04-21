SBS Filipino

Online citizenship ceremonies have begun for thousands of permanent residents waiting to take the next step

Fadi and Faris Masarweh

Fadi and Faris Masarweh attending their virtual citizenship ceremony via video link with department of home affairs. Source: SBS

Published 21 April 2020 at 11:41am
The federal government says so far, 170 people have taken the declaration online, but it’s hoped that hundreds can be processed daily in coming weeks to clear the back log of people waiting to call Australia home

