Online food delivery gets a boost for Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year, Home delivery, borders closed, SBS Small Business Secrets

Iris’ cooking skills are now helping to support her Australian family through an online delivery platform that’s growing quickly. Source: SBS

Published 12 February 2021 at 3:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Sandra Fulloon, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
With international borders closed, many Chinese families who traditionally travel overseas are gathering at home this year.

Home-based chefs have been busy, preparing feasts for families ushering in the year of the Ox.

 

highlights:

With street festivals restricted or cancelled, more families are celebrating at home this year.

According to research by IBISWorld, food ordering has grown by 12 per cent this financial year.

Affected workers in the hospitality industry have started their own online delivery business

 

'We have little round cakes for lunar new year because it's symbolic of family getting together' says Iris Ni, home delivery cook

