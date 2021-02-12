Online food delivery gets a boost for Lunar New Year

Home-based chefs have been busy, preparing feasts for families ushering in the year of the Ox.
highlights:
With street festivals restricted or cancelled, more families are celebrating at home this year.
According to research by IBISWorld, food ordering has grown by 12 per cent this financial year.
Affected workers in the hospitality industry have started their own online delivery business
'We have little round cakes for lunar new year because it's symbolic of family getting together' says Iris Ni, home delivery cook