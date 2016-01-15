Online Privacy May Become a Thing of the Past

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Online Privacy May Become a Thing of the PastPlay06:25SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.94MB)Published 16 January 2016 at 10:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pmBy Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Smart phones, social media sites and the Internet are becoming inseparable aspects of our everyday lives. Image: Online privacy (Public Domain)Published 16 January 2016 at 10:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pmBy Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIn Australia, at least 12 million people own a smart phone and nearly 14 million have a Facebook account. As more of us share personal information online, experts are warning that privacy may become a thing of the past. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January