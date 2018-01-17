Online stores, a better way to shop?

Source: Pixabay (Creative Commons)
Filipinos are naturally giving. During occasions, wherever situated in the world, Filipinos try their best to make their loved ones feel important. But, not everyone has all the time to shop because of the busy lifestyle. With the new technologies around, shoppers find it easy to buy gifts at a click of a finger. So what are the advantages of online shopping? Australian Filipino entrepreneur, Hermie Babiera of Oi Aussie hamper shares her thoughts. http://oiaussiehampers.com.au/
